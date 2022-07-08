Alabama Barker Kicks Off Family Birthday Tributes for Penelope Disick: 'Princess P, Love You!"

Barker, 16, shouted out her sister on her Instagram Story

Alabama Barker is shouting out her sister on her special day!

The 16-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was one of the first family members to wish stepmom Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick a happy 10th birthday on Friday. Alabama shared a throwback photo of the two at their parents' Italian wedding.

"Happy birthday princess p. Love you!" Alabama captioned the image, with a red heart emoji.

Kris Jenner, who has been in France at Paris Couture Fashion Week, was next up with birthday wishes for Penelope, sharing how "beyond blessed and grateful God chose me to be your grandma."

"Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!! From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!"

Through a series of Instagram stories on Thursday, the Poosh founder, 43, showed her family's very special pre-birthday celebrations.

"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!" Kardashian wrote over photos of heart-shaped sustainable and biodegradable pink balloons. The reality star also shared a snap of heart-shaped vegan grilled cheeses with marinara sauce – all on a matching pink plate.

Barker's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 — daughter of ex Shanna Moakler, 47, from her previous relationship with boxer turned fight promoter Oscar De La Hoya, 49 — shared a scene from Penelope's birthday party where the birthday girl blows out the candles on a smiley face cake. "Double digits," Atiana captioned the shot.

Kim Kardashian, who missed the pre-birthday event because she was in Paris, shared a throwback selfie with Penelope to send her wishes.

"Happy birthday my sweet P! I love you more than anything!!!"

After sharing a few more photos of Penelope with Kim's daughter North, Kim added, "I love you so much!!! I can't believe you're 10 now," with a sobbing emoji.

Last month, Barker posted sweet pictures of Father's Day cards he received from Kardashian's kids.

"You are so so nice and kind," wrote Penelope, who drew eight hearts at the bottom of the card, the word "family" written underneath.

The middle Disick sibling even included an adorably misspelled compliment for her stepdad: "You are so amazing you are the beast. You are the beast drummer ever."

"You make my mom happy!" she concluded. "Happy Fathers Day. Love Penelope."