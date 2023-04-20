Alabama Barker Pens Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Wouldn't Want Another Stepmom'

Alabama Barker celebrated "best stepmom" Kourtney Kardashian on her 44th birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on April 20, 2023 05:09 PM
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Alabama Barker is showing Kourtney Kardashian some major birthday love.

In celebration of the POOSH co-founder's 44th birthday, Travis Barker's daughter, 17, penned a sweet note to the "best stepmom" in a since-expired Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday Kourt," Alabama wrote alongside a photo of The Kardashians star sitting on the Blink-182 drummer's lap while on a plane. "You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom."

"Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first," the teen shared. "You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another step mom."

Kourtney Kardashian Says Turning 44 Was a ‘Dream’ As She Shares Snaps From Birthday Getaway With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Barker, 47, shares Alabama and son Landon Barker with ex Shanna Moakler, and is also dad to her daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian shares her three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10½ — with ex Scott Disick.

When it came to gifts, the mom of three was showered with an array of flowers for her big day, and she shared a clip of the many beautiful arrangements she'd been sent in her Instagram post, including some that came from her three kids.

Kourtnery Kardashian Travis Barker Family
Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

Reign, Penelope and Mason treated their mom to a huge bouquet of colorful tulips in a dark gray vase. The flowers were accompanied by a hot pink balloon letter arrangement that read, "Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR."

In a sweet clip showing off the flowers, one of her children can be heard shouting in the background, "Happy Birthday!" to which Kardashian responds, "Thank you."

Earlier in the week, Barker marked the reality star's birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

"My soulmate. I'm so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile," he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

