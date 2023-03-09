Al Roker's Son Nick Is All Grown Up in Sweet Then-and-Now Photos on Family Vacation

Al Roker is poking fun at his height after showing how tall his son has gotten.

On Wednesday, the Today show weather anchor, 68, shared a set of then-and-now photos on Instagram featuring a snap of him and his son Nick, 20, from a 2014 vacation and another taken on a current trip.

While Roker is taller than Nick in the first photo, his son towers over the television personality in the second shot.

"Really not much difference when Nick and I were here in 2014 and today, right?" Roker teased in the caption, calling himself a "Polly Pocket Dad" as he stands several inches shorter than his son.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Today star and wife Deborah Roberts share son Nick, 20, and daughter Leila, 24, and Roker is also dad to daughter Courtney, 36, from a previous relationship.

Over the past few days, Roker and Roberts have been sharing photos on social media from a tropical-looking family vacation.

"When the kids are old enough that vacation really is vacation!!" Roker captioned a selfie with Roberts and Nick.

In June, Roker opened up on Today about his son's accomplishments.

"It was difficult. We're so proud of him, all the work he's done, the people who have helped him along the way. It literally does take a village," he said. "It was a terrific moment and he's put in so much hard work and I'm just so very proud of this young man."

"Of course, Deborah, his mom, did the lion's share of the work," Roker added.