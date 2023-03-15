Al Roker Reveals How He 'Accidentally' Found Out His Daughter Courtney Roker Is Pregnant

Al Roker is sharing his reaction to his daughter's big announcement.

After the Today show weather anchor's daughter Courtney, 35, revealed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she and husband Wesley Laga are expecting their first baby together, the dad of three, 68, sat down with the Today show hosts to talk more about becoming a grandpa.

"We're very excited. It's hard to believe," he expressed during Wednesday's broadcast. "It still hasn't quite sunken in."

Although he added that "he's known for a while," he shared that he first learned about the news from his son-in-law's brother.

"Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it in a text," he told Hoda Kotb. "Thanks, Cory."

This will be the Roker's first grandchild. To commemorate the new chapter, he joked that he already has a "grandfather name."

"I think in honor of my dad, I'm going to try to go for Pop-Pop," he expressed.

Roker shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he married from 1984 to 1994. In addition to Courtney, Roker is also dad to son Nick, 20, and daughter Leila, 24, both of whom he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.

Shortly after Courtney's Instagram announcement, her proud dad took the comments section of her post, writing, "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys." In a follow-up comment, he added: "Going for Pop-Pop."

His wife, 62, also left a sweet comment that read, "This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍."

Courtney and Laga wed on June 4, 2021, at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey. Younger sister Leila served as Courtney's maid of honor, and plenty of Roker's Today colleagues also attended the nuptials, including Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones.

After their engagement in April 2020, Roker dedicated an Instagram post to the couple.

"I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it's on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him," he wrote alongside photos of his daughter and Laga. "#shesaidyes Could not be more thrilled for these two."