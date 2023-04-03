Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing'

Courtney Roker is showing off her baby bump.

The 36-year-old daughter of Today show weather anchor Al Roker posted to Instagram on Sunday, sharing her first pregnancy update since revealing last month that she and her husband, Wesley Laga, are expecting their first baby together.

"Baby (& Mama) is growing 🥹," wrote Courtney, alongside a picture of her smiling and dressed in a light-blue dress with cutouts around the waist.

Roker, 68, shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1994. In addition to Courtney, Roker is also dad to son Nick, 20, and daughter Leila, 24, who he shares with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

Deborah, 62, left a sweet comment on Courtney's baby bump update, writing, "And so beautiful!! ❤️❤️"

While Roker has yet to comment on the post, he gave additional glimpses into his daughter's pregnancy journey by showcasing behind-the-scenes photos of them cooking together as they prepare to release a cookbook.

"This weekend, @ouichefroker and I spent the day taking photos for our upcoming, as yet untitled #cookbook," explained the television personality on his post Monday. "Thanks to @amyrothphoto and @christina_nuzzo for a long but fruitful day. Watch this space for the publishing date from editor @krishantrotman and @legacylitbooks."

Last month, he sat down with his fellow Today show personalities to discuss the pregnancy news, revealing that he first learned about Courtney's pregnancy from his son-in-law's brother.

"Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it in a text," he told Hoda Kotb. "Thanks, Cory."

To commemorate the new chapter of becoming a first-time grandpa, Roker also joked that he already has a "grandfather name," expressing, "I think in honor of my dad, I'm going to try to go for 'Pop-Pop.' "

Courtney first revealed the news by posting a reel set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," captioning the post, "A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼."

In the clip, Courtney shared photos of her and Laga before the song changed to an acoustic version by Brent Morgan and showed off a sonogram.

The couple wed on June 4, 2021, at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey. Younger sister Leila served as Courtney's maid of honor, and plenty of Roker's Today colleagues also attended the nuptials, including Kotb, 58, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones.