Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Roker and Husband Wesley Laga Are Expecting Their First Baby

Al Roker is going to be a grandpa!

The Today show weather anchor's family is growing, daughter Courtney, 35, announced when she revealed she and husband Wesley Laga are expecting their first baby.

Courtney shared the special news via Instagram on Tuesday, posting a reel set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby." In the clip, Courtney shared photos of her and Laga before the song changed to an acoustic version by Brent Morgan and showed off a sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼," Courtney captioned the post.

In the comments section of the post, Roker wrote, "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," adding in a follow-up comment: "Going for Pop-Pop."

Deborah Roberts also shared her excitement for the couple, writing, "This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍."

Roker shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1994.

Al Roker/Instagram

In addition to Courtney, Roker is also dad to son Nick, 20, and daughter Leila, 24, both of whom he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.

Courtney and Laga wed on June 4, 2021, at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey. Younger sister Leila served as Courtney's maid of honor, and plenty of Roker's Today colleagues also attended the nuptials, including Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

Roker shared a family photo on Instagram while celebrating Christmas in December, writing, "From our family to yours."

Al Roker, Deborah Roberts and family at Christmas. Al Roker/Instagram

In sweet photos from the family's festivities, Roker, who recently returned to Today after experiencing ongoing health issues, sat table-side with his crew as they all rocked green Peanuts pajamas and had what looked to be a healthy breakfast.

The PJs were complete with images of Snoopy and Woodstock, which complemented the family's red table cloth and Christmas decor.

Roker had a big smile on his face, as the family's gifts were stacked up in the next room over with their rescue pup Pepper resting in the background. In a second image included in the post, Pepper could be seen in matching pajamas while sitting on their hardwood floor.