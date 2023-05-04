Al Roker Laments After Pregnant Daughter Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl: 'I Wanted to Be Surprised'

Roker's daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley Laga announced they were expecting their first baby together in March

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 4, 2023 10:04 AM
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker. Photo: Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Al Roker's first grandchild is going to be a girl!

The Today show weather anchor revealed the big news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, two months after his daughter Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga announced they were expecting their first baby together — though he lamented that he hadn't planned on learning the sex so soon.

"Courtney is expecting our first granddaughter," Roker, 68, told ET in an interview published Wednesday, before reportedly correcting himself and using the word "grandchild" instead.

He admitted to the outlet that his slip of the tongue was similar to how he found out the news. He said he "didn't want to know" the sex of the baby until her or she was born, but had the revelation spoiled to him by none other than his own daughter.

"She [texted] me a sonogram picture and I said, 'That baby looks just like you,' and she said, 'Doesn't she?' And then you see the bubbles," Roker said, recalling the incident. "[She goes] 'I'm so sorry!' and I went, 'You had one [job]!' "

"I wanted to be surprised," added Roker with a laugh, also noting Courtney is due in June.

Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga
Wesley Laga and Courtney Roker. Courtney Roker/instagram

This isn't the first time the popular TV anchor accidentally found out news surrounding his daughter's baby on the way. He also admitted on the Today show in March that he first learned that Courtney was pregnant from his son-in-law's brother.

"Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it in a text," he told Hoda Kotb, joking, "Thanks, Cory."

Roker also discussed his feelings surrounding becoming a grandpa.

"We're very excited. It's hard to believe," he expressed. "It still hasn't quite sunken in."

To commemorate the new chapter, Roker joked that he already has a "grandfather name" in mind: "Pop-Pop."

RELATED VIDEO: Al Roker Reveals How He "Accidentally" Found Out His Daughter Courtney Roker Is Pregnant

Roker shares Courtney, 36, with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1994. In addition to Courtney, Roker is also dad to son Nick Roker, 20, and daughter Leila Roker, 24, both of whom he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.

Courtney announced in March that she was pregnant with a reel on Instagram set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby."

In the clip, the mom-to-be shared photos of herself and Laga before the song changed to an acoustic version by Brent Morgan and showed off a sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼," Courtney captioned the post.

In the comments section, Roker wrote, "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys."

