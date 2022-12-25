Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'

Al Roker is feeling grateful to be with family this holiday season.

The Today show weather anchor, 68, celebrated Christmas on Sunday alongside wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children, son Nick, 20 and daughter Leila, 24, plus Roker's older daughter Courtney, 35. They were also joined by Courtney's husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed in 2021.

"From our family to yours," Roker wrote in an Instagram photo of the holiday celebration, adding the hashtag "#merrychristmas."

In sweet photos from the family's festivities, Roker, who is home recovering from ongoing health issues, sat table-side with his crew as they all rocked green Peanuts pajamas and had what looked to be a healthy breakfast. The PJs were complete with images of Snoopy and Woodstock, which complemented the family's red table cloth and Christmas decor.

Roker had a big smile on his face, as the family's gifts were stacked up in the next room over with their rescue pup Pepper resting in the background. In a second image included in the post, Pepper could be seen in matching pajamas while sitting on their hardwood floor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Roker told his morning show team how the best part of the holiday season is knowing there will be peace among his three children.

"My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting. That's a great thing," he shared. "If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win."

Not only will there be no fights to referee, but there will also be no frantic holiday shopping. "My kids — look, it's different now that they're older," Roker explained. "Holiday shopping becomes much simpler. They're not looking for the hot toy or anything like that."

Having adult kids also means no more "getting up at 6 a.m. in the morning because the little ones are up."

"Now it's, 'Oh, we'll get up around 9 o'clock.' And that's just great," he concluded.

Roker also shared a series of Instagram photos last week decorating his Christmas tree while at home with his wife and kids.

Al Roker/Instagram

In the photos, Roker was all smiles as he and his family filled the tree with ornaments before posing for a group snap. "So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family #christmastree," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the anchor returned home after being readmitted to the hospital amid ongoing health issues, sharing the news via Instagram. At the time, he posted a photo of himself in his family's kitchen, along with a snap of his wife and daughter.

Roker captioned the sentimental celebration, "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

His release from the hospital came just hours after he shared a photo of the sunrise and city skyline, telling his followers that he's hoping to be out of the hospital soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."