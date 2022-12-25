Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'

Al Roker is happy to be home for the holidays and spend time with son Nicholas, 20, and daughters Leila, 24, and Courtney, 35

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on December 25, 2022 01:21 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmVR0BuENY/. Al Roker/Instagram
Photo: Al Roker/Instagram

Al Roker is feeling grateful to be with family this holiday season.

The Today show weather anchor, 68, celebrated Christmas on Sunday alongside wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children, son Nick, 20 and daughter Leila, 24, plus Roker's older daughter Courtney, 35. They were also joined by Courtney's husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed in 2021.

"From our family to yours," Roker wrote in an Instagram photo of the holiday celebration, adding the hashtag "#merrychristmas."

In sweet photos from the family's festivities, Roker, who is home recovering from ongoing health issues, sat table-side with his crew as they all rocked green Peanuts pajamas and had what looked to be a healthy breakfast. The PJs were complete with images of Snoopy and Woodstock, which complemented the family's red table cloth and Christmas decor.

Roker had a big smile on his face, as the family's gifts were stacked up in the next room over with their rescue pup Pepper resting in the background. In a second image included in the post, Pepper could be seen in matching pajamas while sitting on their hardwood floor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Roker told his morning show team how the best part of the holiday season is knowing there will be peace among his three children.

"My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting. That's a great thing," he shared. "If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win."

Not only will there be no fights to referee, but there will also be no frantic holiday shopping. "My kids — look, it's different now that they're older," Roker explained. "Holiday shopping becomes much simpler. They're not looking for the hot toy or anything like that."

Having adult kids also means no more "getting up at 6 a.m. in the morning because the little ones are up."

"Now it's, 'Oh, we'll get up around 9 o'clock.' And that's just great," he concluded.

Roker also shared a series of Instagram photos last week decorating his Christmas tree while at home with his wife and kids.

Al Roker Celebrates Being 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree amid Health Issues
Al Roker/Instagram

In the photos, Roker was all smiles as he and his family filled the tree with ornaments before posing for a group snap. "So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family #christmastree," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the anchor returned home after being readmitted to the hospital amid ongoing health issues, sharing the news via Instagram. At the time, he posted a photo of himself in his family's kitchen, along with a snap of his wife and daughter.

Roker captioned the sentimental celebration, "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

His release from the hospital came just hours after he shared a photo of the sunrise and city skyline, telling his followers that he's hoping to be out of the hospital soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Related Articles
Al Roker Celebrates Being 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree amid Health Issues
Al Roker 'Thankful' He's 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree After Return Home from Hospital
al-roker
Al Roker Shares His Favorite Family Tradition for the Holidays After Return from Hospital
al roker
Al Roker Is Back Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital: 'So Incredibly Grateful'
al-roker
Al Roker Says He's 'Hopefully Coming Home Soon' After Being Readmitted to Hospital
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Says He's Feeling 'Strong' as He Updates 'Today' on His Health in Virtual Visit
Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch
Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch
TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and 'Today' Team Cheer as Al Roker Returns Home from Hospital
Al Roker Family
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker's Daughter Praises 'Wonderful' Support as Dad Remains in Hospital: 'We Appreciate It'
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker attend the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' Relationship Timeline
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Trying to Be a Cool Mom' as She Matches with Daughters in New Photo
Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us. If anything goes missing in the house Im blaming Angel.
Chris Pratt Celebrates the 'Magic of Christmas' as Daughter Lyla and Son Jack Find Their Elves
CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker
Al Roker to Miss 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting amid Ongoing Health Issues
Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Shares Pictures of Her Family Dressing as Characters from The Godfather https://www.instagram.com/p/CmKZ-7wOM6p/
Tim McGraw Shares Photos of His Family Dressed as Characters from 'The Godfather' for 'Theme Night'
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas
al-roker
Al Roker Sends Gratitude for Fan Support as He Remains in Hospital: 'He's in Very Good Care'