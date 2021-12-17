“He has accomplished so many things,” Deborah Roberts said on Thursday’s episode of The View

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Their Son Nick Getting into College: 'He Is So Excited'

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are proud parents!

On the Thursday episode of The View, the ABC News correspondent, 61, held back tears as she revealed that her and Roker's 19-year-old son, Nicholas, has been accepted to college.

Roberts shared that she and her husband, 67, had "been on a journey with our son Nick, who over his lifetime has been dealing with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities."

"He has accomplished so many things. He has gotten a black belt in Taekwondo. He swam competitively," she continued. "He tried to train for the marathon, although he changed his mind."

Roberts made sure to tell the audience that she had Nick's approval before sharing the announcement.

"I got his permission to talk about it because that is his private business but he is so excited and we are too," she concluded.

The Today anchor also posted about Nick's big news on social media. In a heartfelt video clip on Instagram, the incoming freshman tells his parents that he was accepted as they stand off camera.

"I got accepted," Nick proudly announced. "I'm not even kidding." He also shared that he received not one but two college admission offers.

"I'm excited!" He revealed before high-fiving his father and giving his mother a tight hug.

Roker and Roberts — who tied the knot in 1995 — also share daughter Leila, 23. Roker is also dad to daughter Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to producer Alice Bell.

On their 25th wedding anniversary last year, Roker and Roberts each shared special tributes to each other on social media.

"Dear Sweet Hubby, I remember this magical moment of pure joy (almost) like it was yesterday," Roberts wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of herself and Roker on their wedding day.

"It couldn't possibly have been 25 years ago. Could it?? 25 years of love, laughter, peaks, valleys, discovery, bewilderment, bliss, struggle and all that this journey offers," she continued.

"But through it all, we've tried to remember those beautiful and profound words spoken at our wedding. 'Love is patient, love is kind... it bears all things, hopes all things, endures all thing,' " Roberts wrote, quoting 1 Corinthians 13. "Today I celebrate all that love has allowed. Happy Anniversary my sweet, kind, generous, hilarious and real soulmate. Love Deb🥂♥️🍾🎉🦋 @alroker #happyanniversary."