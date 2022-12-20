Aja Volkman Celebrates Holidays with Kids amid Dan Reynolds Split: 'Make Your Own Merry'

Aja Volkman is soaking up the holiday season with her kids.

The Nico Vega frontwoman shared photos Tuesday of her kids playing outside, smiling in an Instagram carousel that also showed the family's Christmas tree, beautifully decorated with five stockings hanging nearby.

"Make your own merry 🎄," she captioned the set of photos.

Volkman, 42, shares son Valentine, 3, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and daughter Arrow Eve, 10, with her estranged husband, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

In September, Reynolds announced the couple's separation on Twitter.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," Reynolds, 35, wrote. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority."

He added: "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Later that month, Reynolds opened up about the split on The Howard Stern Show.

"People invest in it … all your friends invest in it, your family invests in it and the notion of having to be public about something sucks," he shared.

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I actually think COVID for us was a great time because I got to spend a bunch of time with my kids at home," he later continued. "We really enjoyed that time and felt very grounded. I got to walk the dog every day and make breakfast and, like, be Dad, and that was wonderful."

While they've ended their romantic relationship, Reynolds had plenty of kind things to say about his ex.

"I love her, she is my best friend, and an incredible mother, and we are going to be great parents to our kids," he said of Volkman. "Relationships are so complex — here we are, at the close of a chapter and it feels hard, it feels like mourning for me. But it also feels like I'm just on the path I'm supposed to be on in life."