"My baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me," she says

How to Get Away with Murder's Aja Naomi King Is Pregnant After Two Miscarriages: 'Immense Joy'

Aja Naomi King is expecting her "rainbow baby."

The How to Get Away with Murder star, 36, revealed on Instagram Thursday morning that she is pregnant, happy news that comes after two previous miscarriages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing an image of herself showing off her baby bump, she called her future child "Baby King" and emotionally opened up about her feelings as she prepares to welcome her new addition.

"I really can't begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak," she writes. "This is my beautiful little rainbow baby."

King says she found "solace" hearing from other women who have opened up about miscarriages, noting that it was "incredibly painful to know I wasn't alone."

"I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it," says King.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"At first I wasn't sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can't treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it's a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it," she writes. "No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever."

King says it's "been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy," admitting that it has been challenging to "believe that it's real and that this baby will be okay."

Image zoom Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

"But I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me," says the Sylvie's Love actress.

"I really just want to say that if you've gone through this or are going through this, you don't have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some (I won't attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing," she writes. "So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone. Sending love always. ❤️"