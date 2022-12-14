AJ McLean's Wife Pens Tribute to Daughter Elliott's Favorite Dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Stephen "tWitch" Boss had a special connection to AJ McLean's family.

The Backstreet Boy's wife, Rochelle, shared a heartfelt tribute to the dancer on Instagram Wednesday after news of his sudden death by suicide at age 40 became public.

Rochelle, 41, shared a photo of herself, McLean and their daughters Lyric Dean, 5, and Elliott Jaymes, 10, at the premiere of Paddington 2 in 2018, one of the first times the family met the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ.

"@sir_twitch_alot is someone my family has loved and admired for years," she wrote, also sharing another photo of Elliott with her favorite dancer in 2020.

"The dance world lost a legend and we are forever grateful to have been a witness to his gift, his smile and his kindness. Twitch, may you rest in peace 🕊️ Sending love and strength to Allison their children 🤍🙏🏻," she concluded the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McLean first posted about his dance-loving daughter meeting Boss in 2020, two years after Elliott took up competitive dance.

"Ava got to meet her new fav dancer Stephen tWitch Boss," the singer wrote at the time. "He said she's got daddy's moves and ambition and she kicked butt in his class. Thanks to the 24 Seven Dance Convention."

At the convention, McLean also took a class with Boss, with the late star bringing him on stage to help teach.

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with wife Allison Holker Boss — who also competed on SYTYCD — on social media. Their children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14, would often join the pair in their dance video posts.

On Wednesday, Allison, 34, confirmed Stephen's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Allison continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.