AJ McLean's Wife Takes Their Girls to Lady Gaga Concert After Announcing Daughter's Name Change

AJ McLean's wife is sharing a love of music with her two daughters.

On Sunday, Rochelle McLean shared a sweet photo of her with daughters Elliott, 9, and Lyric, 5, at the Los Angeles stop of Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball tour.

"About last night… @ladygaga with my girls 🎶🖤🎶," the mom captioned the photo, where she has one of her daughters on each side of her and all three smile from their floor seats at the show.

"Entertaining and inspiring. There is no one like her! Thank you @livenation for a night we will never forget 🖤."

Elliott also shared a photo from the night on her Instagram Story, where she faces away from the camera wearing an oversized white t-shirt with the tour dates on it, paired with a pair of black high-heeled booties and black calf-length socks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, and Rochelle recently shared a sweet shot of their daughters on their first day of school in a joint Instagram post. Both girls smiled as they held big balloons that featured their names and the grade they were starting this year.

Lyric celebrated her first day of kindergarten while their older daughter started 4th grade. Instead of the balloon reading her birth name, it read Elliott, which prompted some questions from users about whether the couple's older daughter changed her name.

Rochelle, 40, later shared individual photos of the girls on her Instagram Story, along with a post addressing questions about her oldest's name.

"For those asking … not that it's anyone's business but Elliott's name change is not a gender thing," Rochelle wrote, going on to explain that her daughter has tried a few name changes and Elliott "stuck" after she asked her parents to start calling her by the name last year.

"She wanted something unique that no one else had (There are so many Ava's). I didn't really see the harm in respecting her desire to be unique."

Rochelle DeAnna Mclean Instagram

During his appearance at 90s Con in March, McLean talked about his dreams of performing on Broadway and what a move to New York City could mean for his family.

"That is like number one on my bucket list: to do Broadway," McLean said. "Within the next two years, my family and I — I'm not going to tell you where — we're going to move to New York for one year and hopefully [it will happen]."

He added that the potential move would allow his two daughters to attend some "really awesome dance schools in New York," adding: "They're both mini-mes. They love to perform."