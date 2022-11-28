AJ McLean's Wife Celebrates Daughter Elliott's 10th Birthday Following Name Change: 'So Proud'

AJ McLean and wife Rochelle's daughter is turning double digits!

On Sunday, the wife of the Backstreet Boys singer paid tribute to daughter Elliott on her 10th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. Rochelle, who also shares 5-year-old daughter Lyric Dean with McLean, shared a cute picture of Elliott holding up a peace sign while smiling in a Britney Spears t-shirt.

"MY GIRL is 10 today! 🎉🎂🎁 Im going to smother her in love, hugs and kisses today!" Rochelle began. "So proud of the little lady she's growing into♥️ Forever grateful the creator chose me to be her momma 🙏🏻 I love you baby girl 🥰 Happy Birthday @elliott_jaymes1127."

McLean, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter Elliott's decision to change her name from Ava, which Rochelle previously explained was "not a gender thing."

"When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, initially, I didn't know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice," he said in September. "And it is her body, it's her name, it's her everything. And she's still Ava. She'll always be Ava to me."

"But at the same time, whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent, my wife will [too]," McLean added.

The RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race star explained: "Whatever journey both my girls have, I will be in their corner a million percent, my wife will be in their corner and support them, whatever their path is and whatever their journey is. That's just the family that we are."

News of the name change first came when Rochelle posted a back-to-school photo in August that featured the pre-teen holding a balloon reading "Elliott's First Day of 4th Grade!"

After referencing the name change, she later followed up on her Instagram Story to address questions about her moniker.

"For those asking … not that it's anyone's business but Elliott's name change is not a gender thing," Rochelle wrote, going on to explain that her daughter has tried a few name changes and Elliott "stuck" after she asked her parents to start calling her by the name last year.

"She wanted something unique that no one else had (There are so many Ava's). I didn't really see the harm in respecting her desire to be unique."

Last week, the family of four celebrated Thanksgiving together, which Rochelle documented with a family photo on Instagram.

"Thankful," wrote Rochelle, whom McLean wed in 2011.