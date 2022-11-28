AJ McLean's Wife Celebrates Daughter Elliott's 10th Birthday Following Name Change: 'So Proud'

AJ McLean and wife Rochelle's daughter Elliott changed her name from Ava, which Rochelle previously explained was "not a gender thing"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 04:12 PM

AJ McLean and wife Rochelle's daughter is turning double digits!

On Sunday, the wife of the Backstreet Boys singer paid tribute to daughter Elliott on her 10th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. Rochelle, who also shares 5-year-old daughter Lyric Dean with McLean, shared a cute picture of Elliott holding up a peace sign while smiling in a Britney Spears t-shirt.

"MY GIRL is 10 today! 🎉🎂🎁 Im going to smother her in love, hugs and kisses today!" Rochelle began. "So proud of the little lady she's growing into♥️ Forever grateful the creator chose me to be her momma 🙏🏻 I love you baby girl 🥰 Happy Birthday @elliott_jaymes1127."

McLean, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter Elliott's decision to change her name from Ava, which Rochelle previously explained was "not a gender thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, initially, I didn't know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice," he said in September. "And it is her body, it's her name, it's her everything. And she's still Ava. She'll always be Ava to me."

"But at the same time, whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent, my wife will [too]," McLean added.

The RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race star explained: "Whatever journey both my girls have, I will be in their corner a million percent, my wife will be in their corner and support them, whatever their path is and whatever their journey is. That's just the family that we are."

News of the name change first came when Rochelle posted a back-to-school photo in August that featured the pre-teen holding a balloon reading "Elliott's First Day of 4th Grade!"

After referencing the name change, she later followed up on her Instagram Story to address questions about her moniker.

"For those asking … not that it's anyone's business but Elliott's name change is not a gender thing," Rochelle wrote, going on to explain that her daughter has tried a few name changes and Elliott "stuck" after she asked her parents to start calling her by the name last year.

"She wanted something unique that no one else had (There are so many Ava's). I didn't really see the harm in respecting her desire to be unique."

Last week, the family of four celebrated Thanksgiving together, which Rochelle documented with a family photo on Instagram.

"Thankful," wrote Rochelle, whom McLean wed in 2011.

Related Articles
aj mclean
AJ McLean Shows Off Family Style with Wife Rochelle and Daughters in Thanksgiving Photo: 'Thankful'
aj mclean
AJ McLean on Daughter, 9, Changing Name to Elliott: 'I Will Be in Her Corner a Million Percent'
rochelle_deanna About last night… @ladygaga with my girls ??????
AJ McLean's Wife Takes Their Girls to Lady Gaga Concert After Announcing Daughter's Name Change
AJ McLean's Wife Rochelle Addresses Daughter's Name Change: 'Be Kind, She's Just a Kid'
AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'
Michael Stribling
Dads 'Had No Clue' If Adopting in Texas Was Possible. Now, They're Celebrating Daughter's First Birthday
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
Nick Carter Admits Juggling Touring and Parenting Is 'Tough' After Missing Daughter's Birthday
aj mclean
AJ McLean Underwent Cosmetic Surgery Due to Insecurities About His Jawline: 'I Look 10 Years Younger'
Headline: Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Motherhood While Sharing Updates on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days' https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckqvw_gJLii/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 02: Singer AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys attends a Fourth of July weekend celebration at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on July 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CfKclOIJdjW/?hl=en aj_mclean's profile picture aj_mclean Verified Slow and steady baby. I’m gonna keep busting my ass to be the best version of me I can be. Inside and out!! 16w
AJ McLean on His 27-Lb. Weight Loss and Health Journey: 'You Don't Want to Go Backwards'
aj mclean
AJ McLean Says He 'Loves' to Do School 'Drop-Off' When He's Home: 'I'm the Only Dad'
Dwyane Wade; Zaya Wade; Siovaughn Funches-Wade
Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'
siohvaughn funches-wade, zaya wade, dwayne wade
Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Files Petition Objecting to Legally Change Daughter Zaya's Name
drew barrymore, victoria beckham
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
rupaul
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Sneak Peek: All Queens Return for the Season 2 Finale
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know