AJ McLean Shows Off Family Style with Wife Rochelle and Daughters in Thanksgiving Photo: 'Thankful'

"I will be in their corner a million percent," AJ McLean previously told PEOPLE of his two daughters, whom he shares with wife Rochelle Deanna

Published on November 26, 2022 06:54 PM
AJ McLean. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

AJ McLean is a dapper family man.

The Backstreet Boys star, 44, put on a chic display with his wife Rochelle Deanna and daughters Elliott Jaymes, 9, and 5-year-old Lyric Dean in a family photo posted by the proud wife and mother on Thanksgiving.

He donned a khaki blazer with a white dress shirt, grey plaid slacks and a green fedora as Rochelle, 41, looked stunning in a black top. Their daughters matched in black dresses of their own, which Elliott styled with a gray cardigan.

"Thankful," wrote Rochelle, to whom AJ has been married since 2011.

AJ recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter Elliott's decision to change her name from Ava, which Rochelle previously explained was "not a gender thing."

"When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, initially, I didn't know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice," he said in September. "And it is her body, it's her name, it's her everything. And she's still Ava. She'll always be Ava to me."

"But at the same time, whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent, my wife will [too]," McLean added.

The RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race star explained: "Whatever journey both my girls have, I will be in their corner a million percent, my wife will be in their corner and support them, whatever their path is and whatever their journey is. That's just the family that we are."

RELATED VIDEO: AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'

AJ previously told PEOPLE he's "completely outnumbered" by his fellow Backstreet Boys as the only one with daughters, adding in 2018: "There's nothing like a relationship between a daughter and a father. They both have me wrapped around their finger."

