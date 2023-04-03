Celebrity Parents AJ McLean Attends Daddy-Daughter Dance with His Girls, Treats Them to 'Super Mario Bros.' Premiere AJ McLean enjoyed a fun-filled weekend making memories with his daughters By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 01:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email AJ McLean and his daughters at a dance. Photo: AJ McLean/Instagram AJ McLean enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with his daughters. On Friday, the Backstreet Boys singer posed with daughters Lyric Dean, 5½, and Elliott Jaymes, 10, striking cool poses with a classic car as he took them to a daddy-daughter dance. "Daddy daughters dance tonight with my babies. So glad I'm home for this," he wrote on Instagram. "These are the memories I never want forget and moments I don't want to miss. Daddy loves you girls." Along with the photos, the father of two happily danced along with his daughters in videos that were also included in the sweet post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Nick Carter Says He Feels Like 'Clark Griswold' During Christmas with His 3 Kids The next day, the three hit the red carpet for the Super Mario Bros. premiere in Los Angeles, posing together for photos against a backdrop of the classic video game characters. "Super Mario bros. Premiere with my babies. This is Lyric's first ever red carpet, and as expected, she killed it. Obviously, Elliott killed it as well," the proud dad wrote. "Almost movie time. Let's go!! #SuperMarioMovie" McLean shares his daughters with wife Rochelle Deanna, from whom he recently announced a "temporary" separation. "Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," the couple, married 11 years, said in a joint statement. "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time." They continued: "Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."