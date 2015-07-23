A.J. Cook Welcomes Son Phoenix Sky

The Criminal Minds star welcomed her second child with husband Nathan Andersen on Thursday, July 23, her rep confirms to PEOPLE

Donato Sardella/Getty

A.J. Cook has babies on the brain: Her son is here!

Born at 5:49 a.m., son Phoenix Sky Andersen weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 20.5 inches.

The couple are already parents to 6½-year-old son Mekhai Allan.

Cook, 37, took to Instagram in March to announce that the couple were expanding their family.

“Miracles do happen and don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise,” the mom-to-be wrote alongside a photo of her baby belly.

And proud dad Andersen couldn’t help but spill the beans on the baby’s sex.

“Since [A.J.] announced we are expecting a new addition to the clan, I guess it’s my responsibility to inform everyone it’s a boy!” he wrote.