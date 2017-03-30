Extra host AJ Calloway and his wife Dionne welcomed their third child on Mar. 28

Congratulations to AJ Calloway!

The Extra host and his wife of nearly four years, Dionne, welcomed son Albert L. Calloway III on Tuesday, March 28. “God gives us blessings beyond our comprehension!” Calloway, 42, told Extra.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple is already parents to daughters Amy, 3, and Ava, 2.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Calloway gushed about his new bundle of joy on Instagram, announcing, “In the place to be a week and change early! Welcome to the world A.L.C III.”

Adding in another post: “Overwhelmed and overjoyed! Mother and son are doing beautiful!”