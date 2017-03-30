Extra's AJ Calloway Welcomes Third Child, Son Albert
Extra host AJ Calloway and his wife Dionne welcomed their third child on Mar. 28
Congratulations to AJ Calloway!
The Extra host and his wife of nearly four years, Dionne, welcomed son Albert L. Calloway III on Tuesday, March 28. “God gives us blessings beyond our comprehension!” Calloway, 42, told Extra.
The couple is already parents to daughters Amy, 3, and Ava, 2.
FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous
Calloway gushed about his new bundle of joy on Instagram, announcing, “In the place to be a week and change early! Welcome to the world A.L.C III.”
Adding in another post: “Overwhelmed and overjoyed! Mother and son are doing beautiful!”
The former 106 & Park host married Dionne in June 2013, three months after he proposed to her.