Adrienne Bailon Opens Up About Her Struggle to Get Pregnant: 'It Can Be Really Discouraging'

Adrienne Bailon Haughton is candidly opening up about the struggles she is facing in starting a family.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer shared on The Real that she’s having a tough time getting pregnant.

“It isn’t what I thought it would be,” Bailon explained to the audience when asked by co-host Loni Love how the process of expanding her family has been going.

“I think so many people are very insensitive to that, in the sense [that] I know you guys are like, ‘Is she pregnant?’ ‘Her face is fuller’— FYI I’ve always had a really chubby face so that’s not what it is.”

“I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” Bailon continued. “I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

“I’ve had to come to peace with that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that,” she said. “But it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating.”

Bailon married gospel singer Israel Houghton in Paris in 2016. Houghton, 47, has four children from a previous relationship: daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel Houghton Sonny.

“I think I looked at myself and in my mind I was like, ‘I’m a Cheetah Girl, I’m 19 years old’ and then I woke up and was like actually, I’m going to be 35 in a few weeks and that makes a big difference. I can feel as youthful as I want in the inside and in my heart, but my ovaries are what they are and that sucks to hear that,” Bailon explained.

Bailon also admitted that she thought that “having wide hips and the fact that I’m Latina — I thought that if my husband looked at me I’d get pregnant.”

“I really believed that and it just hasn’t been that way.”

Although Bailon knows she’s not alone in this struggle, she hopes other women know it’s okay to feel upset and angry.

“For any woman out there that is trying, the number one thing they tell you is to remain calm and it’ll happen when it happens but I know all of that is annoying to hear.”

“I get that but then you watch teenagers that get pregnant and you’re like, ‘I’m ready and I’m willing and I’m prepared and why hasn’t it [happened]?'”

In January, Bailon also spoke about her plans for children on The Real.

“My wish for next year would be to start a family,” Bailon explained. “That would be my biggest dream come true I’ve always said I want to be a mom. So prayers up and we will see what happens.”