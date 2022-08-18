Adrienne Bailon Shows Off New Tattoo in Honor of Newborn Son Ever James: 'So in Love'

Adrienne Bailon Houghton celebrated her newborn son's arrival with some new ink!

After announcing the arrival of her first baby, the Emmy Award winner, 38, showed off a tattoo of her son's name, Ever, scribed in cursive across her hand.

"I am so in love with my @everjames tattoo," Bailon wrote with the photo posted to her Instagram Story, tagging New York tattoo artist Michelle Santana.

She and husband Israel Houghton revealed they welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday, as the new mom reflected on her long and difficult journey to parenthood.

"Ever James ♾ / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…," Bailon began her emotional post.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises," she shared. "We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months."

"He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He's here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton," the Real alum continued.

The couple's baby boy is the first for the former Disney star, who married the gospel singer in Paris in Dec. 2019. Houghton, 47, has four children from a previous relationship: daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel.

Bailon has been open about her struggles with infertility. In 2018, she shared on The Real that getting pregnant wasn't as easy as she hoped it would be.

"I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn't get pregnant right away," she said. "I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn't happened that way."

Added Bailon: "I've had to come to peace with that it'll happen when it's God's timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that," she said. "But it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating."