Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals Her Main Motivation to Lose Weight Was to Start a Family

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is opening up about what motivated her to get in shape.

The Real talk show host, 36, revealed that one of the reasons she focused on weight loss and fitness this year was to be prepared for pregnancy (she and husband Israel Houghton began trying to start a family last year).

“Honestly, family planning,” Bailon Houghton said when asked by Hola! US what motivated her to lose weight this year — the actress shared on the first episode of her new Facebook series Wear It Well that she recently dropped 20 pounds.

“I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life,” she explained to Hola! US. “I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I’m pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out.”

Another motivator for Bailon Houghton was building her confidence by wearing clothes that cover areas she’s self-conscious about.

“I went seasons without showing my arms because that was something I was really self-conscious about,” she revealed to Hola! US. “It’s something that I am working on. I would always wear long sleeves. Now, we’re finding really cute things that just cover that one little area of arm-cleavage, and it’s been groundbreaking for my wardrobe.”

Bailon Houghton is already planning out her maternity style, and told the outlet that she’s inspired by looks worn by Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and Shay Mitchell when they were expecting.

“For my body type I definitely know that I’ll have to wear more bodycon or form fitting things that like will show that I’m pregnant so that you don’t just think I’m just out here, you know, eating burritos and stuff,” she told Hola! US.

The singer has been open in the past about her desire — and her struggles — to start a family.

Last year, she said on The Real that trying to get pregnant “isn’t what I thought it would be.”

“I think so many people are very insensitive to that, in the sense [that] I know you guys are like, ‘Is she pregnant?’ ‘Her face is fuller’— FYI I’ve always had a really chubby face so that’s not what it is,” she said, adding that it’s important to “be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away.”

“I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way,” she continued. “I’ve had to come to peace with that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that. But it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating.”

Back in January 2018, she said on the show that starting a family would be her “biggest dream come true.”