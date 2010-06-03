Adriana Lima's Secret to Getting Her Body Back — Boxing!
Six months after delivering daughter Valentina, Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima has more than bounced back to her sexy, runway-ready figure. But it wasn't easy. In addition to following a strict diet, the 28-year-old new mom shed her pregnancy pounds by working up a sweat at the Aerospace High Performance Center in New York City.
Andrew Toomey/Getty
Three times a week, Lima jumped in the ring with Aerospace co-founder and former professional boxer — Michael Olajide, Jr. — to slim down and tone up.
The result? A fab body and a super cool video that you can check out at AdrianaLima.com.
— Anya Leon