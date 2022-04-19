Adriana Lima announced in February that she is expecting her third baby

Adriana Lima Reveals the Sex of Her Baby with Boyfriend Andre Lemmers — Watch the Clip!

Adriana Lima will soon be a mother to a baby boy!

The model, 40, revealed the sex of her first baby with boyfriend Andre Lemmers on Monday. Lima and her blended family stood in front of a large balloon display with the words "Boy" and "Girl" in a video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram.

"And the reveal is in… Thank you @genderrevealmiami for putting together a wonderful last minute gender reveal and for @alebomeny and @lucas.bomeny for capturing the moment! Thank you @patycantoni for making us look pretty! #babygenderreveal," she captioned the post.

Lima wore a patterned orange and blue ankle-length dress in the clip, which also featured her two daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

The former Victoria's Secret model announced her pregnancy with her TikTok debut in February.

"Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!" she wrote in a video montage of her boyfriend scaring her with random pranks. At the end of the TikTok, she showed a photo of her positive pregnancy test as well as Lemmers' reaction to the big news.

Last month, Lima was photographed with her growing baby bump while attending the Balmain fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a black dress that hugged her baby bump and paired the look with a set of gold heels.

Lima and Lemmers made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival in September.