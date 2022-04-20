The former Victoria's Secret model is getting ready to welcome her third child

Pregnant Adriana Lima Returns to the Runway and Bares Baby Bump in Cut Out Dress

Adriana Lima is bumping along down the runway!

The supermodel, 40, returned to the catwalk Tuesday night, strutting in Alexander Wang's "Fortune City" show in Los Angeles.

Lima took pregnancy fashion to a whole new level as she sported a belly-baring, ruffled cut out dress, which was styled with a coordinating cardigan and glossy scrunch thigh-high boots. She also rocked a wet hair, a moody burgundy lip and gold earrings.

Models Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Amelia Gray Hamlin also walked in the show.

In February, Lima announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers in a sweet video shared on TikTok. Lima is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić. Lima and Lemmers made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival.

Adriana Lima Walks the AlexanderWang Runway in Los Angeles Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The pregnancy announcement video features footage of the many times the movie producer was able to record himself scaring Lima. "Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!" she wrote before revealing a positive pregnancy test.

The former Victoria's Secret model then hands Lemmers the test while in bed before showing him looking visibly shocked. Lima then shared a video of her ultrasound before writing that her baby on the way is "coming fall 2022."

Earlier this month, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy.

Lima and her blended family stand in front of a large balloon display with the words "Boy" and "Girl" in a video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram. In the video, the family counts down from three before the balloons burst with blue powder and confetti.

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers Balmain show, Photocall, Autumn Winter 2022 Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

The Alexander Wang show isn't the first time Lima and her unborn baby had a high fashion moment.

In March, Lima and Lemmers attended the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week, for which Lima wore a form-fitting black dress with gold heels.

Tuesday's show marks the first for Wang after the designer took a step back from the spotlight amid sexual assault allegations brought against him.

In March 2021, the designer shared a statement on Instagram, stating that he supports those who have come forward with allegations against him. The new statement came two months after his last, in which he had called the claims "false, fabricated and mostly anonymous accusations."