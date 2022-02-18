The model is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9

Adriana Lima Is Pregnant! Model Reveals She's Expecting Her Third Baby in Sweet TikTok

Adriana Lima is going to be a mom again!

In her TikTok debut on Friday, the 40-year-old model shared a video announcing that she's expecting her third child and first baby with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video features footage of the many times the movie producer was able to record himself scaring Lima. "Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!" she wrote before revealing a positive pregnancy test.

The former Victoria's Secret model then hands Lemmers the test while in bed before showing him visibly shocked. Lima then shared a video of her ultrasound before writing that her baby on the way is "coming fall 2022."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lima and Lemmers made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival in September. Earlier this week, the Brazilian model celebrated her boyfriend for Valentine's Day with a photo of the pair cozying up during a boat ride.

"💋🧿My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day 💋🧿 I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE 🍫," she captioned the post.

Lima is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.