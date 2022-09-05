Adriana Lima Welcomes First Baby with Boyfriend Andre Lemmers

Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born in Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 29

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 5, 2022 09:02 AM
Adriana Lima and Andre L III attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Adriana Lima is officially a mom of three!

The supermodel, 41, and boyfriend Andre Lemmers have welcomed their first baby together. The couple's son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born in Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 29.

Their son's name is "inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora," a source tells PEOPLE. "Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum."

The "baby already has mommy's lips and eyes," adds the source, who confirmed to PEOPLE that "mom and baby are at home and healthy."

Lima is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

Adriana Lima, Andre Lemmers attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France
Lionel Hahn/Getty

The pregnant supermodel has been enjoying maternity fashion, putting her baby bump on full display at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In her TikTok debut in February, the model shared a video announcing her pregnancy. The video featured footage of the many times the movie producer was able to record himself scaring Lima. "Andre likes to scare me… but today is payback!" she wrote before revealing a positive pregnancy test.

Adriana Lima (L) and Andre Lemmers (R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's "Spencer" at DGA Theater Complex on October 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty

The former Victoria's Secret model then handed Lemmers the test in bed before panning the camera to show him visibly shocked. Lima then shared a video of her ultrasound before writing that her baby was "coming fall 2022."

In April, the couple – who made their relationship red-carpet official at the 2021 Venice Film Festival – revealed they were expecting a baby boy in a video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram.

In the clip, Lima and her blended family stand in front of a large balloon display with the words "Boy" and "Girl" as they count down from three before the balloons burst with blue powder and confetti.

