Adriana Lima 'Feels Sexier' Since Becoming a Mom

Many moms struggle with body confidence after delivering their children, but Adriana Lima says that having a baby actually “makes me feel sexier.”

“I’m in love, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” the model told PEOPLE Wednesday at the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fantasy Bra Launch in New York City.

And if daughter Valentina wants to follow in her catwalkin’ footsteps, Lima, 29, says that’s fine by her. “I will support her whatever she may become — a model, a ballerina, a doctor … whatever makes her happy,” she explains.



In preparation for her first birthday on Nov. 15, Valentina is learning a new skill — and a new tune.

“She just started clapping her hands a few days ago,” Lima shares of her first child with husband Marko Jaric. “I’m teaching her the ‘Happy Birthday’ song so when she hears it, she’ll know how to do it. I have friends that have babies so we’re going to get together and celebrate.”