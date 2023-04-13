Adriana Lima Admits She Struggles 'Every Day' with Post-Baby Body: 'I'm Human'

Adriana Lima is opening up about embracing her postpartum body.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her reuniting with Victoria's Secret the relaunch of its Heavenly Eau de Parfum, the mom of three, 41, opened up embracing her body after welcoming son Cyan Lima in August.

"Every day I have to remind myself that, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,' " she tells PEOPLE.

"It's a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It's such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy," she continues.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"So you have to exercise every day, [practice] acceptance with changes. And I struggle every day," she admits. "Every day, I have to remind myself, I'm human. I get insecure here and there."

She added, "And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently. But it's okay. I'm learning."

In addition to son Cyan, whom she shares with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, the model is also mom to daughters Sienna, 9, and Valentina, 12, who she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lima adds that her girls are developing a "big-time" interest in fashion.

"Actually, they give me hints on fashion. They go, 'Mom can I do your makeup today? Mom, can I choose your outfit?'" she shares.

"They keep me up to date because with five kids it's really hard to follow up on what's happening," she said of her role in her blended family. "So they do that for me."