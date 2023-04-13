Adriana Lima Admits She Struggles 'Every Day' with Post-Baby Body: 'I'm Human'

Adriana Lima is learning how to have grace with her body eight months after welcoming her son, Cyan

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 03:00 PM
Adriana Lima and Andre L III attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Adriana Lima is opening up about embracing her postpartum body.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her reuniting with Victoria's Secret the relaunch of its Heavenly Eau de Parfum, the mom of three, 41, opened up embracing her body after welcoming son Cyan Lima in August.

"Every day I have to remind myself that, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,' " she tells PEOPLE.

"It's a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It's such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy," she continues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adriana Lima attends the Victoria's Secret Heavenly Fragrance event at The Bowery Hotel on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"So you have to exercise every day, [practice] acceptance with changes. And I struggle every day," she admits. "Every day, I have to remind myself, I'm human. I get insecure here and there."

She added, "And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently. But it's okay. I'm learning."

In addition to son Cyan, whom she shares with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, the model is also mom to daughters Sienna, 9, and Valentina, 12, who she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

Adriana Lima attends the Victoria's Secret Heavenly Fragrance event at The Bowery Hotel on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lima adds that her girls are developing a "big-time" interest in fashion.

"Actually, they give me hints on fashion. They go, 'Mom can I do your makeup today? Mom, can I choose your outfit?'" she shares.

"They keep me up to date because with five kids it's really hard to follow up on what's happening," she said of her role in her blended family. "So they do that for me."

Related Articles
Adriana Lima attends the Victoria's Secret Heavenly Fragrance event at The Bowery Hotel on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Adriana Lima Says It's the 'Perfect Time to Reunite' with Victoria's Secret After 5-Year Break (Exclusive)
Adriana Lima and Andre L III attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Adriana Lima Welcomes First Baby with Boyfriend Andre Lemmers
Adriana Lima
Pregnant Adriana Lima Puts Baby Bump on Display at Paris Fashion Week with Boyfriend
Adriana Lima returns to Victoria Secret in new perfume campaign
Adriana Lima Returns to Victoria's Secret for New Fragrance Campaign: 'Reunited and It Feels So Good'
Gigi hadid and daughter
Gigi Hadid Says She and Daughter Khai Cook Together 'Every Day,' Shares Favorite Foods to Make
Adriana Lima attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Pregnant Adriana Lima Shows Off Bare Bump in Cut Out Dress at Cannes 2022 with Boyfriend
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Reveals the Sex of Her Baby with Boyfriend Andre Lemmers — Watch the Clip!
Andre L III and Adriana Lima attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Adriana Lima's Boyfriend? All About Andre Lemmers
Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show
Pregnant Adriana Lima Returns to the Runway and Bares Baby Bump in Cut Out Dress
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Author and "Today Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager attends the Like Mother Like Daughter Health Legacy Summit at The Newseum on April 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
Jenna Bush Hager Talks About 'Really Hard' Changes to Her Body After Ectopic Pregnancy
Brian Austin Green and his kids
Brian Austin Green's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Magic Johnson Family
Magic Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know
Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, Kim Basinger
Who Is Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's Daughter? All About Ireland Baldwin
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: (L-R) Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL); https://www.instagram.com/p/CpYNiwLLGAn/ therealtarekelmoussa Verified My boys!!!! Happy National Son’s Day 🙏❤️ I can’t tell you how much my boys mean to me and it just puts the biggest smile on my face to have TWO sons now!!! Double the trouble 😂 In all seriousness, if you know me, you know how much my kids mean to me and I’m just proud to call myself their dad ❤️ 2d
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate National Sons Day with Sweet Photos of Their Boys: 'Real Life'