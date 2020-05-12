Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Boom, Pow! Aden + Anais Debuts New Superhero Collection Inspired by Wonder Woman and Superman

It's a bird, it's a plane — it's your kids' new favorite blanket!

This month, baby brand aden + anais released their new superhero collection inspired by two of the most iconic caped crusaders in the DC Universe: Wonder Woman and Superman.

The nostalgic collection includes sets of muslin swaddles covered in prints inspired by the superheroes, which can be used as stroller covers, burp cloths — or as a cape perfect for at-home adventures!

The swaddles come in packs of two for $23 and are available in both Superman and Wonder Woman prints.

Also included in the new collection are two reversible — and comfy! — blankets ($40) that are made out of four layers of 100 percent cotton muslin, making them perfectly cozy for young superheroes of all sizes.

Best of all for parents, since the blankets are machine washable, making sure they stay clean won't require feats of superhuman time — or patience.

"The launch of our Wonder Woman and Superman collections brings a nostalgic playfulness to our products, with prints that will inspire the next generation of superheroes," said Christina Campisi, Director of Integrated Marketing, aden + anais, in a release.

"Breathable, versatile and strong, this new collection comes in our incredibly soft, do-it- all 100 percent cotton muslin that helps simplify chaotic moments and brings superhero strength and confidence to both parents and baby," she added.