How Charming! Aden + Anais Debuts Whimsical Limited Edition Harry Potter Collection

Now even the littlest Potter fans can get all wrapped up in the world of wizards.

Just in time for the fall season, beloved children’s brand aden + anais has launched a limited-edition Harry Potter collection, fit for the future generation of Hogwarts.

The whimsical prints are featured on all of aden + anais’ favorites — everything from the breathable muslin swaddling blankets to the sleep sacks — and instantly cast a spell on parents looking to instill a love for J.K. Rowling‘s hit series in their newest addition.

The collection, which ranges from $23 to $175, includes the classic swaddles, over-sized blankets, reversible burp bibs and a cozy sleep bag, all printed with scenes from the movie (think Hedwig, the whomping willow and lightning bolts).

To go along with the launch, aden + anais released a short trailer that not only gives viewers a glimpse at the new collection, but serves as some serious nostalgia for the film’s cult franchise.

The video — which mainly takes place in a scene reminiscent of King’s Cross Station Platform 9¾ — opens up with a couple cradling their newborn as they read a story together before a poof of smoke sends them straight to a train station where travelers are bustling through with their luggage.

As the family of three makes their way through the station, with their baby all bundled up in the Harry Potter Classic Swaddle ($23), they stare in awe at their magical surroundings, stopping for a few kisses and cuddles along the way.

Eventually, the video cuts to young kids doubling up the luxurious blankets as capes as they burn off their energy, possibly casting a series of spells of their own.

The one-minute trailer ends with the promise of the most magical muslin — and Harry, Hermione and even Ron would likely have to agree.

The full Harry Potter collection is available at adenandanais.com.