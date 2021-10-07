"I was like, 'Excuse me! This is what I do, you know?' " Adele remembers telling her son Angelo, who was impressed by Taylor Swift's stadium tour

Adele Playfully Recalls Being 'Really Annoyed' When Her Son's 'Jaw Dropped' Because of Taylor Swift

Adele didn't like being upstaged by Taylor Swift in her son's eyes.

The "Hello" singer, 33, tells Vogue in the magazine's November 2021 cover story that her now-9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, was very impressed by Swift, 31, and her stadium tour when she brought him back in 2018. Adele had to inform her child that she, too, is a music superstar.

"His jaw dropped. I got really annoyed! I was like, 'Excuse me! This is what I do, you know?' " says Adele, adding, "He said, 'When we go on tour, should I have a seat next to me with Taylor Swift's name on it for Taylor to come?' "

The Grammy winner explains that "I'm not 'Adele' to him," acknowledging that he doesn't fully realize she's famous.

"There were a few older girls who chased him around [at school], asking if I was his mom. He was just like, 'I think her name's Adele, yeah. My mom. My mom.' I'm not Adele to him. He felt like he was being bullied because they were annoying him. I said, 'That's not bullying. Just say, "Yeah, she's my mom. She wiped my ass!" ' "

ADELE STARS ON THE COVERS OF AMERICAN AND BRITISH VOGUES AND IN HISTORIC COLLABORATION Adele on the cover of American Vogue | Credit: Alasdair Mclellan

Last year, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE that Adele is "very involved" with her son's school.

"She loves her mom life. Her whole mindset changed after she decided she wanted to be a healthier mom, and she never looked back," the source said at the time. "She's an artist and a mom. She needs to make sure she's able to handle both flawlessly. She just wants it all to be perfect."