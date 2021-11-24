"My Little Love" features recorded conversations between her and her 9-year-old son and offers a behind-the-scenes listen at the mom explaining her split from Simon Konecki to Angelo

Adele Says Son Angelo Will 'Probably Go Through Stages of Hating' Song 'My Little Love'

Adele is opening up about the emotional song she wrote for her son, Angelo.

On Friday, the 33-year-old mom said during an appearance on q with Tom Power that the third track from her fourth studio album, 30, "is very personal."

Titled "My Little Love," the song features recorded conversations between her and her 9-year-old son and offers a behind-the-scenes listen at the mom explaining her split from his father, Simon Konecki, to Angelo when he was just 6 years old.

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager…" she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

Adele recalled the conversations in the song as "intense," explaining that she wanted "to be clear with him and just be honest with him." The singer said she was upfront with her son, explaining that she didn't know how to navigate life as a single mom.

"Imagine hearing that as a 6-year-old. 'What do you mean you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode," she said, laughing. However, Adele added: "I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even clearer if I tried to hide from him."

Making the song was "definitely a big breakthrough" both emotionally and musically for the "Easy on Me" singer.

"It sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling," she said.

Angelo was present at her concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles earlier this month, which marked his first time seeing his mom perform live.

"It's the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby," she added with a smile.

Looking back on the heartwarming moment on Twitter, Adele said she'd "never been so nervous in my life" for her son to see her show.

During her One Night Only concert special on CBS, the singer sat down with Oprah Winfrey, where she revealed her hopes for her child. Adele said she only wants Angelo to be a "good and happy person."

"I don't expect anything of him," she explained. "I don't care what his career is, as long as he's passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he's happy."

While chatting with Winfrey, Adele also revealed that she's open to expanding her family in the future.