Adele Reveals Her Sweet Nickname for Ex Simon Konecki, Says Son Angelo 'Couldn't Have a Better Dad'

Adele is praising ex Simon Konecki in his role as a dad to their son Angelo.

In a new interview with The Face magazine, the singer — whose new album, 30, debuts Friday — says her 9-year-old son "couldn't have a better dad" than Konecki.

"I just knew he was going to have the dad that I never had," Adele, 33, says. "Simon is so invested and so interested. He gets onto [Angelo's] level in anything. Whatever Angelo is into, what he wants to watch, where he wants to go and play, his new f—ing playground games that change every week – he is a big child in that sense of being so curious with him."

Speaking about her estranged father, Mark Evans, who died in May from cancer, the "Easy on Me" singer tells The Face that she "never even thought about my dad when I chose Simon."

"I was like: I'd be a f—ing damn fool to walk away from this man being the father of my child compared to any other man that I encountered before or after up until recently, phew! I would've regretted that, forever!" she says.

Adele also reveals the sweet nickname she and her friends have for Konecki.

"Me and my best friends call him ​'Simon the Diamond,' " she shares. "We love him."

Adele began dating Konecki in 2011, and they welcomed Angelo in October 2012. She later revealed in 2017 that she and Konecki had tied the knot, before announcing their split in 2019. The Grammy winner filed for divorce in September of that year, and it was finalized this March. The couple now shares joint legal and physical custody of Angelo.

During the artist's CBS special Adele One Night Only, Adele told Oprah Winfrey that she still trusts Konecki "with my life" months after their divorce was finalized.

"I feel like him and Angelo were angels sent to me," she said. "He came at such a moment, where the stability that he and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me. Especially at that time in my life."