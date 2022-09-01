Adele Reveals She Suffered a Slip Disc After a Jump-Scare Prank by Son Angelo

Adele already had a bad back when an accident led to further injury.

The singer, who graces the cover of ELLE's September issue, revealed that though she's had a bad back since her teenage years, she also has a slipped disc that happened after a prank by her 9-year-old son, Angelo.

According to the outlet, the "Easy on Me" singer, 34, "slipped her L6 in January 2021, when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom."

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele opens up about how Angelo is a major Billie Eilish fan and totally "obsessed."

"He'll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he'll want to discuss them," she said of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The couple split in 2019 after two years of marriage and seven years together.

Adele for Elle. Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

Looking to the future, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared that she "definitely want[s] more kids."

"I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---ing nail it."

Asked if she would ever want to remarry, Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, replied, "Yes, absolutely."

Adele for Elle. Courtesy of ELLE UK / Mario Sorrenti

During an appearance on q with Tom Power last November, Adele talked about the "very personal" third track from her fourth studio album, 30.

Titled "My Little Love," the song features recorded conversations between her and her son and offers a behind-the-scenes listen to the mom explaining her split from his father to Angelo when he was just 6 years old.

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager…" she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

Adele recalled the conversations in the song as "intense," explaining that she wanted "to be clear with him and just be honest with him."