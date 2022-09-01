Adele Reveals She Suffered a Slip Disc After a Jump-Scare Prank by Son Angelo

Adele shares son Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 04:46 PM
Adele poses with her awards for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Photo: JMEnternational/Getty

Adele already had a bad back when an accident led to further injury.

The singer, who graces the cover of ELLE's September issue, revealed that though she's had a bad back since her teenage years, she also has a slipped disc that happened after a prank by her 9-year-old son, Angelo.

According to the outlet, the "Easy on Me" singer, 34, "slipped her L6 in January 2021, when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom."

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele opens up about how Angelo is a major Billie Eilish fan and totally "obsessed."

"He'll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he'll want to discuss them," she said of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The couple split in 2019 after two years of marriage and seven years together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Adele for Elle. Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

Looking to the future, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared that she "definitely want[s] more kids."

"I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---ing nail it."

Asked if she would ever want to remarry, Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, replied, "Yes, absolutely."

Adele Elle Magazine - The October issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 01 September
Adele for Elle. Courtesy of ELLE UK / Mario Sorrenti

During an appearance on q with Tom Power last November, Adele talked about the "very personal" third track from her fourth studio album, 30.

Titled "My Little Love," the song features recorded conversations between her and her son and offers a behind-the-scenes listen to the mom explaining her split from his father to Angelo when he was just 6 years old.

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager…" she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

Adele recalled the conversations in the song as "intense," explaining that she wanted "to be clear with him and just be honest with him."

Related Articles
Adele poses with her awards for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Adele's Son Angelo: Everything to Know
Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Adele Says She 'Definitely Wants More Kids' After Her Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm a Matriarch'
Adele Rich Paul
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022
Adele Opens Up About Her Desire to Have a 'Couple More Kids': 'It Would Be Wonderful If We Can'
Adele and Simon Konecki
Adele and Simon Konecki's Relationship: A Look Back
Adele looks in great spirits enjoying a summer getaway with boyfriend Rich Paul and friends in Porto Cervo!
Adele Smiles While Enjoying Romantic Italy Vacation with Boyfriend Rich Paul and Friends
adele
Adele Says Son Angelo Will 'Probably Go Through Stages of Hating' Song 'My Little Love'
Adele and Simon Konecki
Adele Reveals Her Sweet Nickname for Ex Simon Konecki, Says Son Angelo 'Couldn't Have a Better Dad'
Adele
Adele Dedicates BRIT Award to Son Angelo and 'His Dad' Simon in Tearful Speech: 'All of Our Journey'
ADELE STARS ON THE COVERS OF AMERICAN AND BRITISH VOGUES AND IN HISTORIC COLLABORATION
Adele Says Son Angelo Questioned Her Divorce from Simon Konecki: 'Don't You Love My Dad Anymore?'
Sardinia, ITALY - Singer Adele looks in a good mood while seen with her boyfriend Rich Paul pictured enjoying their romantic holiday in Sardinia. The happy couple looked in good spirits while seen relaxing on a luxury yacht during their summer holiday in Sardinia, Adele looked casually fashionable in a black outfit with a matching Balenciaga handbag. Pictured: Adele, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adele Enjoys Yacht Trip as She Continues Italian Vacation with Boyfriend Rich Paul - See Photos
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY
Adele Tries to Explain Her Divorce to Son, 9, in Voice Notes on Emotional Song from New Album '30'
dele and Rich Paul pose for a photo during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Field
Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Talks Having 'More Kids,' Looks Forward to Being a 'Different Dad'
Moriah Plath, from TLC's Welcome to Plathville
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Moriah Plath Says Dating Would 'Be a Bad Idea' After Her Split from Max
Adele and Simon Konecki
Adele Still Trusts Ex-Husband Simon Konecki 'with My Life' After Finalizing Divorce
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari's Sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, Give Mom Dating Advice: Date Someone 'A Lot Older'