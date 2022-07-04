Adele Opens Up About Her Desire to Have 'a Couple More Kids': 'It Would Be Wonderful if We Can'

Adele is hoping to expand her family one day!

While on the latest installment of BBC's Desert Island Discs, the Grammy winner, 34, opened up to host Lauren Laverne about her desires to have more children.

Adele is already mom to son Angelo, 9½ , whom she shares with with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," she said. "It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I've got Angelo. I just want to be happy."

Speaking about motherhood, Adele said it has changed her in "every single way."

"Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom," she noted.

The "Easy on Me" singer added that her son is already following in her footsteps and appears to love music as much as she does.

"Angelo has just fallen in love with music. He's been into video games the last few years, which is very much his dad's area, not mine. We sit down and have the most intense conversations about music. It's not like I'm like, 'Well did you know? Obviously ... ' "

"We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart," she continued. "And when we're talking about it, he's like, 'What do you think this means?' I'm like, 'I don't know. It could mean this, it could mean that.' It's just heavenly."

Also during the chat, Adele opened up about her divorce from Konecki, 48, which was finalized last March.

When asked if their breakup was "tough", Adele explained, "It was, but it was never really tricky because we're such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life."

The singer, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, added, "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen. I was blessed with him and he's just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off."

On her most recent album, 30, Adele notably opens up about her split from Konecki and attempts to explain their divorce to Angelo in the voice notes of her single "My Little Love."

"Mommy's been having a lot of big feelings recently. ... I feel a bit confused," the Grammy-winning singer can be heard saying in one message, before she explains to Angelo, "I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," in another note.

In one other voice note featured on the track, Angelo tells his mother, "Oy, I feel like you don't love me," before Adele responds, "You know Mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?"

In November, during an appearance on q with Tom Power, Adele said the song was "very personal."

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager…" she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

This isn't the first time that Adele has opened up about her hopes for more children.

"I'm definitely open to it," Adele told Winfrey. "I would like more children. It wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so."

She also spoke about her hopes for Angelo, including how she simply wants him to be a "good and happy person."