"I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," Adele tells Angelo on her 30 track, "My Little Love"

Adele Tries to Explain Her Divorce to Son, 9, in Voice Notes on Emotional Song from New Album 30

CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY

Adele is giving listeners an inside look at how she spoke to her young son about one of the most difficult periods in her life.

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer released her fourth studio album 30, which follows previous works from the star including 2008's 19, 2011's 21 and 2015's 25.

On the LP's third track, titled "My Little Love," Adele mixed in various voice notes that she recorded with her 9-year-old son Angelo while discussing her divorce from his father, Simon Konecki.

"Mommy's been having a lot of big feelings recently. ... I feel a bit confused," the Grammy award-winning singer can be heard saying in one message, before she explains to Angelo, "I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," in another.

In one other poignant voice note featured on the track, Angelo tells his mother, "Oi, I feel like you don't love me," before Adele responds, "You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?"

Adele and Konecki, 47, announced their break-up in April 2019. The "Someone Like You" singer filed for divorce that September and the pair's split was finalized in March.

Last month, Adele opened up about her decision to use the voice notes in an interview with Vogue, revealing that recording them was something her therapist suggested. Including them in her music was inspired by fellow artists such as Tyler, the Creator and Skepta.

"I thought it might be a nice touch, seeing as everyone's been at my door for the last 10 years, as a fan, to be like, Would you like to come in?'" she told the publication.

In the same interview, Adele also spoke openly about her decision to divorce Konecki.

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," she said. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me."

Added Adele: "If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it."

In a different interview with British Vogue, Adele explained that 30 is dedicated to Angelo and she hopes the album will serve as a way for her to further explain her divorce to him when he is older.

"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," she said. "It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

Adele also spoke about Konecki in a recent interview with The Face magazine, saying that her young son "couldn't have a better dad."

"I just knew he was going to have the dad that I never had," Adele said. "Simon is so invested and so interested. He gets onto [Angelo's] level in anything. Whatever Angelo is into, what he wants to watch, where he wants to go and play, his new f—ing playground games that change every week – he is a big child in that sense of being so curious with him."