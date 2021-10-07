"He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer because I don't know the answer," Adele says of 9-year-old son Angelo in a Vogue cover story

Adele Says Son Angelo Questioned Her Divorce from Simon Konecki: 'Don't You Love My Dad Anymore?'

Adele is opening up about explaining her divorce to her son.

In wide-ranging interviews for Vogue's and British Vogue's November 2021 cover stories, the 33-year-old singer shares how she discussed her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki with their son Angelo, who is now 9. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year, nearly two years after they'd broken up.

"He said to my face, 'Can you see me?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah.' And he was like, ' 'Cause I can't see you.' Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment," she says. "He knew I wasn't there. That's when I started sharing with him."

"[Angelo] has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer because I don't know the answer," explains Adele. "Like, 'Why can't we still live together?' That's just not what people do when they get divorced. 'But why not?' I'm like, 'I don't f------ know. That's not what society does.' And: 'Why don't you love my dad anymore?' And I'd be like, 'I do love your dad. I'm just not in love.' "

She adds, "I can't make that make sense to a 9-year-old."

Left: Credit: Steven Meisel Right: Credit: Alasdair Mclellan

Speaking further with British Vogue, Adele says she and Konecki, 47, "never fought over" Angelo "or anything like that."

"Angelo's just like, 'I don't get it.' I don't really get it either," the "Someone Like You" singer says. "There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn't happen in marriage and after marriage, but I'm a very complex person. I've always let him know how I'm feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult."

Adele also explains that one song on her upcoming album is "obviously about stuff that happened" in her relationship, "but I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever."

"After going through a divorce, my requirements are sky-high. There's a very big pair of shoes to fill," she adds.

Back in May 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Adele and Konecki live across the street from one another as they co-parent.