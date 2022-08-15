Adele Says She 'Definitely Wants More Kids' After Her Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm a Matriarch'

Adele said she is "absolutely" open to being remarried and that she "definitely" wants more children in a new interview with ELLE

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 04:51 PM
Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Photo: Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

Adele is continuing to open up about her desire to grow her family.

The singer, who graces the cover of ELLE's September issue, spoke about her future after her Las Vegas residency in a new interview.

"I definitely want more kids," the "Easy On Me" artist, 34, said. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---- nail it."

Adele is already mom to 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The couple split in 2019 after two years of marriage and seven years together.

Asked if she would ever want to remarry, Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, replied, "Yes, absolutely."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Adele for Elle. Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

Adele and boyfriend Paul were first seen together publicly at an NBA game in July 2021. After they were spotted courtside, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the artist had been dating the sports agent for "a few months."

The following year, in February, Adele sparked engagement rumors as she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger while attending the BRIT Awards.

Elsewhere in her interview with ELLE, Adele addressed the engagement rumors again, saying with a laugh, "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married."

"I'm not married. I'm not married!" she stressed when pressed further about her relationship status. "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 20: Sports Agent Rich Paul and Singer Adele attend Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rich Paul and Adele. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Paul, 40, became a father at a young age and now is the proud dad to an adult daughter.

He hinted at the possibility of expanding his family as he discussed having "more kids" and being "an older dad" during a recent interview with E! News.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he said. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he added. "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."

Related Articles
Adele Rich Paul
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
dele and Rich Paul pose for a photo during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Field
Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Talks Having 'More Kids,' Looks Forward to Being a 'Different Dad'
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Adele and Rich Paul Have a 'Great Time' During Rare Public Date Night: Source
adele and rich paul
Adele and Rich Paul's Relationship Timeline
Adele looks in great spirits enjoying a summer getaway with boyfriend Rich Paul and friends in Porto Cervo!
Adele Smiles While Enjoying Romantic Italy Vacation with Boyfriend Rich Paul and Friends
Adele and Simon Konecki
Adele and Simon Konecki's Relationship: A Look Back
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022
Adele Opens Up About Her Desire to Have a 'Couple More Kids': 'It Would Be Wonderful If We Can'
Sardinia, ITALY - Singer Adele looks in a good mood while seen with her boyfriend Rich Paul pictured enjoying their romantic holiday in Sardinia. The happy couple looked in good spirits while seen relaxing on a luxury yacht during their summer holiday in Sardinia, Adele looked casually fashionable in a black outfit with a matching Balenciaga handbag. Pictured: Adele, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adele Enjoys Yacht Trip as She Continues Italian Vacation with Boyfriend Rich Paul - See Photos
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14
Adele Says Her Las Vegas Residency 'Has to Happen This Year' as She Wants 'More Children'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)
Adele 'Finally' Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency: 'More Excited Than Ever'
Adele turns 34
Adele Celebrates Her 34th Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post: 'Never Been Happier'
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Adele and Rich Paul Head to Napa After Her Birthday as Source Says They're 'Still Seeing' Each Other
Adele
Adele Dedicates BRIT Award to Son Angelo and 'His Dad' Simon in Tearful Speech: 'All of Our Journey'
Hannah Davis with former MLB player Derek Jeter attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter's Relationship Timeline
adele
Adele Takes the Stage in NBC Concert Special Filmed at The London Palladium — All the Details
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline