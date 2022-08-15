Adele Says She 'Definitely Wants More Kids' After Her Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm a Matriarch'

Adele is continuing to open up about her desire to grow her family.

The singer, who graces the cover of ELLE's September issue, spoke about her future after her Las Vegas residency in a new interview.

"I definitely want more kids," the "Easy On Me" artist, 34, said. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---- nail it."

Adele is already mom to 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The couple split in 2019 after two years of marriage and seven years together.

Asked if she would ever want to remarry, Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, replied, "Yes, absolutely."

Adele for Elle. Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

Adele and boyfriend Paul were first seen together publicly at an NBA game in July 2021. After they were spotted courtside, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the artist had been dating the sports agent for "a few months."

The following year, in February, Adele sparked engagement rumors as she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger while attending the BRIT Awards.

Elsewhere in her interview with ELLE, Adele addressed the engagement rumors again, saying with a laugh, "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married."

"I'm not married. I'm not married!" she stressed when pressed further about her relationship status. "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

Rich Paul and Adele. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Paul, 40, became a father at a young age and now is the proud dad to an adult daughter.

He hinted at the possibility of expanding his family as he discussed having "more kids" and being "an older dad" during a recent interview with E! News.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he said. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he added. "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."