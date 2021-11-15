"I've never been so nervous in my life!!" Adele said of having her 9-year-old son Angelo watch her perform during her One Night Only special on CBS

Adele Reveals Concert Special Was First Time Son Angelo Saw Her Perform: 'Honor of My Life'

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Adele had a very special guest in the audience during her One Night Only concert special Sunday on CBS.

The 33-year-old singer revealed that her 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki, was present at the concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

While performing new songs from her upcoming album 30, out Friday, as well as popular favorites from her previous albums, the musician told the audience that "this is the first time my son has ever seen me perform."

"It's the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby," she added with a smile.

Looking back on the heartwarming moment on Twitter, Adele said she'd "never been so nervous in my life" for her son to watch her live for the first time.

While speaking to Oprah Winfrey during the CBS special, the 15-time Grammy winner explained that Angelo had previously attended rehearsals with his mom when "it would be empty."

Recalling a time she took her son to a Taylor Swift concert, the star said Angelo was impressed by the crowds at Swift's show versus the empty stadiums he saw during Adele's rehearsals.

"He's like, 'So many people come to her shows,' " she recalls with a laugh. "But I make him leave before they all arrive. It was so cute and so funny."

Asked if Angelo truly understands his mom's fame, the singer replied, "He's starting [to get it] ... but not really."

The "Rolling in the Deep" songstress told Winfrey that after the countdown to the release of her "Easy on Me" video, her son was taken back by his mom's popularity.

"There was like a hundred thousand people waiting [and] you had all these likes," she recalled Angelo saying. "Then he was like, 'People really like you.' "

When chatting with Winfrey about her hopes for her child, Adele said she only wants for him to be a "good and happy person."