Adele Celebrates British Mother's Day
"This is my first one!" the award-winner Tweeted
After being celebrated on a number of days this year already, Adele cherishes the one that means the most – Mother’s Day.
The singer-songwriter, 24, couldn’t contain her excitement over the British version of the holiday Sunday.
“Happy mamas day to all of us!” she Tweeted on the special day. “This is my first one! Never been happier ? xx.”
Adele most recently showed her love for her 5-month-old baby boy after buying a kitschy Oscar statuette reading “Best Son,” to match the one she earned herself for singing the theme song in the James Bond fllm, Skyfall.
The singer has not yet publicly released the name of her son with boyfriend Simon Konecki, although it is rumored to be Angelo.