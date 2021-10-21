Adele says "Skyfall" was the only song she recorded while pregnant with her son Angelo

Adele Reveals Why Son 'Hated' Song 'Skyfall' When She Recorded It While 'Heavily Pregnant'

Adele's baby boy didn't hold back his thoughts on his mom's song "Skyfall" when he was inside her belly.

During Vogue's 73* Questions With Adele video, the 33-year-old artist revealed she was "heavily pregnant" with her son Angelo, now 9, when she recorded the James Bond theme song in 2012 and that her baby boy "hated" when his mom sang the track.

"I was was heavily pregnant when I did the vocals for 'Skyfall,' and it's the only song I recorded when I was pregnant with him," she said, adding that her "voice was a lot lower" when she sang during her pregnancy.

"He also hated it when I was singing the high notes, he'd sort of kick around inside of me," she said of Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The "Hello" singer recently shared in Vogue magazine's November 2021 cover story that she's had to inform her son of her musical fame.

Adele said Angelo was very impressed by Taylor Swift and her stadium tour when she brought him back in 2018.

"His jaw dropped. I got really annoyed! I was like, 'Excuse me! This is what I do, you know?' " said Adele, adding, "He said, 'When we go on tour, should I have a seat next to me with Taylor Swift's name on it for Taylor to come?' "

The Grammy winner explained that "I'm not 'Adele' to him," acknowledging that he doesn't fully realize she's famous.