Addison Timlin on 'Strength' as a 'Single Mother' After Her Split from Jeremy Allen White

Timlin described her "nine months" parenting without The Bear star as "so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard"

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 08:26 AM
Addison Timlin attends FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere; Jeremy Allen White at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Addison Timlin is speaking candidly about the challenges of raising kids as a "single mother" following her split from estranged husband Jeremy Allen White.

The actress, 31, marked Mother's Day on Sunday with a post on Instagram, in which she shared a carousel of photos of herself and her two daughters — Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2 — whom she shares with White, 32.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," Timlin began her caption. "It is so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

Noting how single mom life can be "exhausting" and "lonely," especially "when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because theres no witness by your side," the mother of two said, "It's so painful."

"But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights," Timlin continued. "To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Timlin then shared that her "hope for all mothers is that the expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it."

"Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it's not," she continued.

Timlin added that she was "feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children," stating, "Being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet."

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," she said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Continuing her caption, Timlin then expressed her thanks for all that "helped me in these last 9 months" since her split from White.

"The moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ," she wrote.

"Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family," Timlin continued.

She concluded: "And if you turned and said to me 'I've got you' Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother's Day ya'll."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After More Than Three Years of Marriage

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Timlin filed for divorce from White, whom she married in 2019.

The pair starred together in the 2008 psychological drama Afterschool. In a 2020 Instagram post, Timlin called White her "best friend of 15 years, who happens to be the love of my life."

The Bear star previously talked about how "grateful" he is for his ex in his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes.

"Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said in January.

After the awards show, Timlin shared an emotional note on Instagram about her love for her husband.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala; Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint’s Sweet Mother’s Day Video Message: ‘You Mean The World To Me’
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Video from Son Saint: 'You Mean The World To Me'
Chrissy Teigen is seen leaving Bravo Studios on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 'All the People' Who Help Her 'Be the Best Mother I Can Possibly Be'
Actress Carrie Fisher and daughter actress Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher in Mother's Day Post: 'This Still Feels Like Her Day — Not Mine'
Beyonce Knowles, Tina Lawson
Beyoncé Shares Tribute to Her Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Mother's Day: 'Grateful For All You Do'
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce's Face in Sweet Mother's Day Post
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Daughter Apple Martin's Birthday on Mother's Day: 'A Double Celebration'
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Kids After Split from Jim Toth
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Family: 'Not a Better Mama Bear'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates First Mother's Day with Daughter Matilda and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'It's a Love That Cannot Be Put Into Words'
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Her First Mother's Day with Mom Sharon Osbourne: 'You Are a Queen'
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Riley Keough Posts Throwback Photo with Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Mark First Mother's Day Without Her
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra on Mother's Day: 'You Light Up Me and MM's World Every Day'
Allison Holker
Allison Holker Celebrates Mother's Day with Kids for the First Time Since tWitch's Death
Brooke Shields and her mom, Teri Shields
Brooke Shields Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Late Mom and Sending Love to Her Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver