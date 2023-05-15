Addison Timlin on 'Strength' as a 'Single Mother' After Her Split from Jeremy Allen White

Addison Timlin is speaking candidly about the challenges of raising kids as a "single mother" following her split from estranged husband Jeremy Allen White.

The actress, 31, marked Mother's Day on Sunday with a post on Instagram, in which she shared a carousel of photos of herself and her two daughters — Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2 — whom she shares with White, 32.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," Timlin began her caption. "It is so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

Noting how single mom life can be "exhausting" and "lonely," especially "when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because theres no witness by your side," the mother of two said, "It's so painful."

"But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights," Timlin continued. "To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."

Timlin then shared that her "hope for all mothers is that the expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it."

"Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it's not," she continued.

Timlin added that she was "feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children," stating, "Being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet."

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," she said.

Continuing her caption, Timlin then expressed her thanks for all that "helped me in these last 9 months" since her split from White.

"The moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ," she wrote.

"Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family," Timlin continued.

She concluded: "And if you turned and said to me 'I've got you' Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother's Day ya'll."

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Timlin filed for divorce from White, whom she married in 2019.

The pair starred together in the 2008 psychological drama Afterschool. In a 2020 Instagram post, Timlin called White her "best friend of 15 years, who happens to be the love of my life."

The Bear star previously talked about how "grateful" he is for his ex in his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes.

"Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said in January.

After the awards show, Timlin shared an emotional note on Instagram about her love for her husband.