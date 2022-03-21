Voice Alum Adam Wakefield and Wife Jenny Leigh Expecting First Baby: 'What a Blessing'

"We have always wanted kids and the timing feels right for both of us," Adam Wakefield and Jenny Leigh tell PEOPLE of their baby on the way

Adam Wakefield is going to be a dad!

The country singer and his wife Jenny Leigh are expecting their first baby together in April. Though they've kept their pregnancy under wraps, Wakefield, 39, and Leigh, 36, first revealed the news at his band Texas Hill's Grand Ole Opry performance on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Pregnancy has been the most incredible journey," the couple tells PEOPLE. "We are in constant awe of the human body and what a blessing it is to have the opportunity to become parents. We have always wanted kids and the timing feels right for both of us."

"We kept things under wraps for eight months and have really enjoyed keeping the start of this new chapter intimate," the duo adds. "But having the opportunity to share our news from the Opry stage felt right. With such family-oriented roots and country music history, we couldn't think of a more special introduction for our baby. Now let's just hope he/she is into music and not sports!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

adam wakefield, Jenny Leigh Credit: Erika Rock

The couple — who tied the knot in April 2021 — says they don't know the sex of their baby yet, explaining that they want "the ultimate surprise" when their baby arrives.

The pair admit they were initially hesitant to expand their family because of their respective music careers, but are equally thrilled to become parents.

"I'm ready for the last great adventure: fatherhood. We have always wanted kids, but between all the travel and time our careers have extracted from us, it's been hard," Wakefield says.

Jenny Leigh adds, "As a woman, I have felt pressure in the music industry to be either career-focused or a mother. I'd like to be one more advocate for change in shifting that perception."

adam wakefield, Jenny Leigh adam wakfield

Left: Credit: Erika Rock Right: Credit: Erika Rock

The Voice season 10 runner-up calls his wife a "superhero" throughout her pregnancy, sharing he's already excited to look back on their big pregnancy announcement when their child grows up.

"I can't wait to watch her become a mom. I also can't wait until our kid is old enough to show pictures of our announcement on the Opry," Wakefield explains. "What they did for us was really special, they've got some stand-up folks working over there. Plus, it's another reason for me to put a guitar into our child's hands as soon as possible!"

Jenny Leigh tells PEOPLE that she also can't wait to see her husband become a father. She notes that the country star has already shown signs of being a good dad when he's around family members.

"He's a kid at heart and is already the best uncle to my three nieces," Jenny Leigh continues. "During our wedding week, when the TO-DO list was a mile long, I came home from a meeting to find all of my garden hoses connected and tarps spanning the entire yard. He had stopped what he was doing and created the ultimate slip-n-slide for the girls."