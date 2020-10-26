"Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?' " Adam Sandler told Drew Barrymore on Monday

Adam Sandler Jokes About His Kids in Hubie Halloween: They Acted Like I Was 'Forcing Them'

Adam Sandler's daughters might not be going into the family business.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Drew, you would think the kids would be very excited ... to be in a movie. By around ... I'd say if they were in a movie and they get to set at 8, I'd say around 9:20, I'm hearing, 'How much more?! Please let me leave!' " said Sandler, 54, putting on a hilarious voice to mimic his daughters.

"They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it," he added. "Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Julie Bowen and Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween

"Because movies take a long time — the days are long," said Barrymore, 45. "Are they working 'special hours' because of their age or are they working full time?"

"I hide 'em out in my trailer. They hang out; they've got their friends anyways," Sandler told her. "And then I knock on the door and go, 'They're ready, let's go.' And they're like, 'They're ready?!' They always play crazy, like they didn't know they were shooting a movie. I go, 'You don't have your makeup on?!' They're like, 'No, I'll do it now!' It's disgusting, Drew."

Sandler and his family (including wife Jackie, who also appears in the film) shot in Salem, Massachusetts. And he recently told PEOPLE that he's "glad" the girls did the movie, as they enjoy "Halloween," "acting" and "dressing up."

"I hear sometimes in the house, 'I wanna be in a movie' and I say, 'You are, you were in this, this and this' and they go, 'Not yours.' I go, 'Oh, Daddy's not good enough!' " he said. "They wanna do their own thing one day."

Image zoom Adam Sandler and family James Devaney/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Sandler's Daughters Shine in Hubie Halloween but Want to "Do Their Own Thing One Day"

The performance drew a standing ovation from the crowd. The delighted audience also chuckled at the girls' slightly altered lyrics at the beginning of the song when, instead of singing about Christmas lights, Sadie and Sunny replaced it with Hanukkah lights.

"Thank you for being so nice to them," Sandler said to the crowd after the performance. "They were dying to be a part it. Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool. I love you, now get out of here."