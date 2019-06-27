Dream Come True! Adam Sandler's 10-Year-Old Daughter Performs Greatest Showman Hit Song on Stage

Adam Sandler isn’t the only talented member of his family.

During the Murder Mystery star’s Wednesday-night comedy show, an unexpected guest took the stage: his 10-year-old daughter Sunny Madeline, who showed off her impressive vocal skills to the New Jersey crowd.

As captured in a video from TMZ, Sandler, 52, introduces his younger daughter to the crowd, saying, “So, Sunny, you want to say hi to everybody?” leading her to shyly say “Hi” into the microphone.

The crowd immediately erupts in cheers for the father-daughter duo, with Sandler noting, “It’s New Jersey, the friendliest state in the whole g—damn country!”

“You have nothing to worry about,” he adds to Sunny, before giving her a kiss on the check and telling the crowd she would be performing a song that she sings at home.

Sandler stands beside his daughter as the music starts to play. Sunny shows off her vocals to the excited crowd by singing “A Million Dreams” from the The Greatest Showman, which Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams originally performed in the 2017 Oscar-nominated film.

As Sunny continues to sing, the crowd cheers her on while swaying their hands in the air, back and forth. Sandler supports his daughter on stage, pumping her up beside her.

As the song comes to an end, the youngster receives a standing ovation and huge applause from the crowd, while she jokingly says into the microphone, “Go Yankees!” This excites her dad (who is a New York native) before he lets Sunny off the stage, thanking the crowd for their support during her performance.

The actor — who also has a second daughter, 13-year-old Sadie Madison, with his wife of 16 years, Jackie — is currently on his comedy tour around the country. His next show on Friday takes him down south to Atlanta, followed by weekend stops in Florida.

Last month, Sandler revealed that he pulled out all the stops for daughter Sadie’s bat mitzvah, which included a surprise appearance from Adam Levine.

“I text him, ‘I’m sorry to do this to you, my kid’s getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible,’ ” Sandler explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live, alongside his Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston.

Continued The Wedding Singer star, “But I don’t know why I did it. Then you see the dot dot dot immediately. I’m like, ‘He got it and he’s about to say something.’ “

Levine, 40, indeed texted Sandler back — and come bat-mitzvah time, the Maroon 5 frontman and his bandmate James Valentine ended up playing three songs for Sadie’s party. “It was the coolest thing, man,” Sandler told Jimmy Kimmel. “Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie.”