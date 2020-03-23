It's a Boy! Adam Rodriguez and Wife Grace Welcome Son Bridgemont Bernard: 'In Love'

Image zoom Adam Rodriguez (L) and wife Grace Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Adam Rodriguez is a daddy once more!

The Criminal Minds actor, 44, has welcomed his third child with wife Grace, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Bridgemont Bernard Rodriguez arrived on Monday, March 16, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 21 inches.

“Bridge and Grace are feeling great and his big sisters are in love — and so am I, of course!” Rodriguez tells PEOPLE.

Rodriguez and his wife’s baby boy joins big sisters Georgie Daye, 3, and Frankie Elle, who turns 6 in April.

The Magic Mike XXL star wed Grace, a model, in front of family and friends in Tuscany, Italy, on May 2, 2016, his rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

The wedding — which was planned by Francesca Simoncini — was “beautiful!” one guest told PEOPLE. “There is love all around here.”

Reid Carolin, who wrote the Magic Mike movies, officiated the ceremony, which capped off a long weekend of celebration. Following a welcome brunch on April 29, guests enjoyed sightseeing in Florence and Siena before a pizza dinner on May 1 in the alfresco garden of Borgo Pignano.

Married at Borgo Pignano, a 750-acre hilltop estate, Rodriguez wore a suit by Ermenegildo Zegna, Made-to-Measure, while the bride walked down the aisle in an Eavis & Brown of London gown.

Rodriguez proudly announced both of his girls’ arrivals on Instagram and posts the occasional snapshot to celebrate birthdays and the like.

“So happy with life and all of the beauty and LOVE I am surrounded with that I wanted to introduce all of you that show me Love and support, to the BIGGEST, GREATEST, MOST FULFILLING blessing I have ever received. My daughter … Frankie Elle Rodriguez,” the actor wrote in June 2014, sharing a photo of Frankie for the first time.

In February 2017, Rodriguez posted his first public photograph of Georgie, which showed the then-newborn resting in her dad’s arms as he looked down at her adoringly.

“I wondered ‘How?’ and you showed me. Thank you my Georgie Daye. No doubt that Hubble’s Law applies to Love. #teacher,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption.