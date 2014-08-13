Listen to Maroon 5's 'Moves Like Jagger' - As a Lullaby

The track has been reworked to include xylophones, marimbas, wood blocks, and bells.

Sure, Maroon 5’s hit song, “Moves Like Jagger,” was completely addicting, but most parents weren’t putting it on their child’s bedtime playlist.

But then Rockabye Baby stepped in, worked their musical magic and Adam Levine‘s tune was transformed into a sweet and soothing lullaby.

The track, which is featured on Rockabye Baby’s Maroon 5 album, out Aug. 19, has been reworked to include xylophones, marimbas, wood blocks, and bells.

Even cuter? The song’s music video (see an exclusive first look below!), which plays homage to the band’s lead singer with a too-cute teddy bear that walks the red carpet, spins around in his own version of The Voice‘s red captain chair and delivers an adorable performance on stage.

Image zoom

Courtesy Rockabye Baby; Inset:Cindy Ord/Getty

Although Levine and his newlywed wife Behati Prinsloo aren’t parents quite yet — she recently revealed they are “definitely” planning to have a baby — we think we just found the perfect nighttime lullaby for their little one when the time is right.

— Anya Leon