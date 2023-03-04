Adam Levine Says He Loves the 'Chaos' That Comes with Being a Dad of 3: 'I Embrace' It

The Maroon 5 frontman welcomed his third child, a girl, with wife Behati Prinsloo in late January

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 4, 2023 12:23 PM
Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adam Levine is embracing being a father of three.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, appeared on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest this week, where he gave an update on his life after welcoming a third daughter with wife Behati Prinsloo in late January.

"It's zone defense as they say," Levine told host Ryan Seacrest of parenting three children, which, alongside their newborn, includes daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. "It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos."

With an expanding family, Levine said he's also leaning into the suburban dad cliché of wanting a minivan.

"I pushed harder for the minivan," he said. "I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn't have to be your mom's Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun."

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and kids
Behati Prinsloo Instagram

The "Misery" singer also said he's preparing to pull double duty as his band Maroon 5 prepares for a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and as they work on a new project.

"We are working on something that is unbelievably cool," Adam teased to Seacrest, 48. "I'm most excited about this thing than I've been in a long time. It's definitely music. … We're right in the middle of it, but just know I think it's one of the coolest things we've done and very different."

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together

Last week, Levine and Prinsloo, 34, shared a glimpse into their daughter Gio's 5th birthday party, which featured festivities like snow tubing and face painting.

"We raged," Prinsloo captioned one shot in which she sported a spider painted on her cheek next to the birthday girl, who could only be seen in part, and appeared to have a pink, orange, and yellow creation on her face.

