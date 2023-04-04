Adam Levine Hugs and Kisses Daughters Gio and Dusty Backstage at Las Vegas Residency: Photo

Behati Prinsloo shared a heartwarming moment between husband Adam Levine and their daughters.

Sharing her latest photo dump from her time in Las Vegas — where the Maroon 5 frontman, 44, kicked off the band's Las Vegas residency M5LV last month at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater — on Instagram Monday, the model mom of three shared new glimpses of their daughters enjoying the experience.

Prinsloo, 34, shared a mix of photos of the family watching the show and their downtime between performances. In one backstage shot, Levine sits in a black leather armchair as his daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6½, hug him simultaneously.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One of the girls wears a black leather jacket and black tights and boots paired with a denim skirt, while the other wears striped sweats and a floral shirt, with a bright green alien backpack.

"Vegas week #2 🤪," she captioned the shots.

Last week, the frontman shared a photo with one of the girls, who he held in his arms in a black and white capture, writing, "words can't explain it."

Following the opening night of his band's new concert series, Levine chatted with PEOPLE about their new venture, and how the importance of family — which includes the couple's newest arrival, whom they welcomed in January — played a large role in crafting the Sin City residency, which is close to the band's home base of Los Angeles.

"We've gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon," Levine told PEOPLE. "Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."