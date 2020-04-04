Adam Levine Jokes Wife Behati Prinsloo Would Probably 'Punch' Him If He Asked for 'Another Baby'

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Adam Levine‘s wife Behati Prinsloo isn’t ready to have another child right now.

Although the couple has previously hinted that they might not be done expanding their family, the Maroon 5 frontman, 41, said the Victoria’s Secret model, 31, is happy being a mother of two at the moment.

“No, she’s not currently pregnant,” he told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Show Friday. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f—ing face because she’s not ready.”

“We’re good. We’ve got two kids,” he added, referencing daughters Gio Grace, 2, and Dusty Rose, 3.

Just last month, Prinsloo shot down pregnancy rumors after a very blurry photo was posted to her Instagram account — which some fans incorrectly assumed was a sonogram.

“Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol,” the model wrote while updating the caption, explaining that it was actually just a close-up shot of her “black and white splatter sweatpants.”

“Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy,” she wrote, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Although she’s not ready to have another child right now, Prinsloo hasn’t ruled out becoming a mother of three — or more.

“It’s not out of the question,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE last year, as she dished about the couple’s open-ended plans. “I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family.”

However, Levine and Prinsloo may not quite see eye to eye about just how many children they’ll have.

“[Adam] wants five,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in Mary 2019. “I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I’m backing [up], but just by one.”

“Adam can’t have everything. I’m carrying them!” she joked.

Regardless, Prinsloo couldn’t be prouder of the wonderful father her husband has become.

“He’s almost the stricter [parent] and I thought I’d be the stricter one,” Prinsloo previously told PEOPLE. “He kinda took it, and I’m okay with it. He’s so dedicated, he’s so excited.”

“It’s so exciting to see your partner — you don’t know how they’re going to be as a parent and you two together, and it’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls,” she added.